3 indisputable mistakes in the Dark Knight

Batman and robin was the film that buried the Bat Man franchise thanks to its naive humor and hopelessly ridiculous sequences with scenes featuring the hero wearing his own “Bati-credit card”. It seemed that the history in the cinema of this character was sealed, when Christopher Nolan decided to take over a new trilogy starring Christian bale which received the best reviews and commercial success.

The first film, Batman Begins, is about fear and its antagonists are Ra’s al Ghul and the Scarecrow; the second entry, The dark knight, is about chaos and the villains are the Joker and Two-Face. Last we have The Dark Knight Rises, focused on the pain and with Bane playing the bad guy on duty. The fans of this superhero were fascinated by these films and celebrated the second entry as one of the best of the genre although it is not free of errors.

+ 3 mistakes in The Dark Knight!

3. The technical team

During the historic scene of the interrogation where Batman Y Joker They talk at the police station, when the hero picks up the villain and throws him against the wall, for a brief period of time the cameraman can be seen in the reflection of the glass of the recording set. In movies you always have to be careful with the elements that they reflect. You already warned James gunn on the shiny hull of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

2. The Joker’s hands

Again, during the interrogation scene, where the Joker reveals to Batman who kidnapped Harvey Dent and Rachel Dawes, the villain’s hands change position once the Bat Man has him by the neck. In one sequence, the Clown’s hands are on the Clown’s arms. Batman and without delay, they change position and come under the guard’s forearms.

1. The team again

In the prologue where a team of “Clowns” They are going to rob a bank run by the mafia, when one of the robbers is slipping between buildings you can see in the mirror of one of the buildings the reflection of the helicopter that is filming the action, probably with IMAX cameras that are larger and more difficult to handle.