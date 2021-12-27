2021, the year in which streaming platforms blew up the cinema market at the expense of their checkbook

Related news

These are times of change for the film industry. Spider-Man: No Way Home has given a pulse to the coronavirus to become the first film that exceeds 1 billion in world gross since The rise of Skywalker at Christmas 2019. Unfortunately, the success of the Marvel event is the exception in a market devastated by the biggest crisis in the history of the sector you have seen how movies like The Williams method, West side story or The Matrix Resurrections they have performed much worse than expected. The landscape in the streaming oasis is radically different, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV + revolutionizing the sector at the stroke of a checkbook. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the highest-grossing actor and actress of the 21st century, just debuted on platforms with Don’t look up. A new chapter in Hollywood history opens with a clear protagonist: money.

In spring came one of those news that serves as the spearhead of an unstoppable transformation. In exchange for 450 million dollars, Netflix kept the next two installments of the saga Daggers in the back. Rian Johnson surprised the industry and the public with an update on the Agatha Christie mystery stories starring Daniel Craig. The streaming platform made an irrefutable offer to the director and the actor (They will each charge $ 100 million to make two movies, as will producer Ram Bergman) that Lionsgate, the studio that gave the original film the green light, was unable to match.

The first installment of the franchise Daggers in the back it grossed 312 million dollars worldwide, an extraordinary figure for its budget (40 million) and for a film aimed at an adult audience and that was not based on any intellectual property. Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson will be part of its sequel, which is scheduled to premiere in fall 2022. The great mystery now will be to discover how Netflix is ​​able to amortize such an investment.

The highest grossing movie in streaming history … again

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in ‘Red Alert’.



The announcement of the surprising acquisition of the platform directed by Ted Sarandos came days after another millionaire agreement was made official: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would see each other in The gray man, the adaptation of a novel that sparked a brutal auction in Hollywood even before the publication of Mark Greany’s book. The actor of La La Land It will be a former CIA agent transformed into a hitman and hunted by an old colleague, played by Captain America. Anthony and Joe Russo, responsible for the latest installments of the adventures of Steve Rogers and the Avengers, are its directors. Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, two of the industry’s most sought-after stars, will also participate in a project that was born with the vocation of being Netflix’s 007.

The Silicon Valley company has not made official the cost of The gray man, but experts suggest that will exceed the $ 200 million cost of the industry’s biggest film success in 2021: Red alert. The action movie starring Dwayne Johnson (whose salary as producer and actor has been 50 million), Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot generated 282 million hours of views during its first four weeks on Netflix. If the incipient phenomenon of Don’t look up does not prevent it, the blockbuster will end up becoming the most popular film in the history of the platform.

Apple TV +, the unexpected disruptor

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the flower moon’.



It is expected that the leading brand in the market will invest exorbitant figures to confirm its reign over its most direct competition, the giant Disney. The great surprise of this revolution comes from Apple TV +, a company that cannot compete in number of users but can compete in funds thanks to the abundant resources of the giant led by Tim Cook since 2011. The great asset of a brand with a catalog full of jewels yet to be discovered by the most mainstream is Killlers of the Flower Moon, the most ambitious project in the careers of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The platform will disburse more than 200 million for the New Yorker to bring to the screen a best-seller by David Grann, Killers of the Moon: Oil, Money, Homicide and the Creation of the FBI. The period thriller will take us to Oklahoma in the 1920s to tell how the death of a group of natives of the Osage tribe began a complex investigation by the newly created FBI that would forever mark the history of the powerful organization led by the sinister J. Edgar Hoover. It is unknown if the film will also be released in theaters or only on the platform. Apple TV + to premiere in January Macbeth, the new film by Joel Coen, after a testimonial passage through theaters in the main markets of the planet.

Apple’s streaming service is also aiming to find its own Bond with Argylle. The company will also pay a figure close to 200 million dollars for the adaptation of an Ellie Conway mystery novel that, like The gray man, sparked a bidding war prior to its release on the market. Matthew Vaughn, Director of Kingsman: Secret Service Y X Men First generation, will tell the story of the most important spy in the world as he is involved in a dangerous adventure. Henry Cavill will be the protagonist, although he will be accompanied by a face of famous secondary that will include the debut as an actress of the singer Dua Lipa.

Scorsese and Vaughn will be accompanied in the concise but select Apple catalog by the who’s who of Hollywood, including Ridley Scott (Kitbag, his film about Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer), Peter Farrelly (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, his long-awaited return after sweeping theaters and at the Oscars with Green book), Antoine Fuqua (Emancipation, a thriller starring Will Smith), Adam McKay (Bad blood, the director’s meeting with Jennifer Lawrence after Don’t look up) and Dexter Fletcher (Ghosted, where the savior of Bohemian Rhapsody will direct Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in an adventure-romance comedy).

Everybody wants their piece of the cake

Chris Pratt, star and producer of ‘The Tomorrow War’.



Even peacock, the still limping streaming service from NBC Universal, is willing to squander millions and millions hoping to find its niche in a saturated sector. Peacock and Universal will pay $ 400 million in exchange for three sequels of The Exorcist directed by David Gordon Lee (responsible for the popular return of the brand Halloween), produced by Jason Blum (the king of terror in Hollywood in recent decades) and starring Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, the mother of the film released almost 50 years ago by William Friedkin. The idea is to release the first film in theaters, while the two continuations would be seen exclusively on the platform.

Amazon Prime Video, a much more established brand than Apple or Peacock, is trying a different strategy than the competition. Your star bet is The Lord of the rings, the television series that will expand the universe created by JRR Tolkien and adapted twenty years ago by Peter Jackson. In the field of cinema, Amazon’s big bet at the moment is the acquisition of foreign titles, especially since the crisis in theaters due to COVID-19. No Regrets, Borat, film sequel film, Tomorrow’s War or The King of Zamunda They ended up in his closet even though they were born as projects destined for the big screen. The next purchase that will see the light is the fourth installment of the saga Transylvania hotel, an assured success product for which the company would have paid about $ 100 million to Sony. We do not know what will be the next big project for the platforms. There is only one thing that is clear: it will cost a lot of money.

You may also like…

• Apple TV + will premiere ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

• Amazon will pay 100 million dollars to stay ‘Hotel Transilvania 4’, new victim of the coronavirus

• ‘Killers of the flower moon’, this will be the new and long-awaited film by Martin Scorsese for Apple TV +

Follow the topics that interest you