12 tricks for your AirPods: announcement of notifications, spatial audio, noise cancellation and more

AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. (photo: Mobile News)

If Christmas gave him some AirPods new ones, or you bought ones yourself, now is the time to make the most of them. In this note you will find tips for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro Y AirPods Max, including the latest innovations introduced in iOS 15.

1. Amplification of conversation with AirPods Pro

Voice amplification is a feature of AirPods Pro that allows us to hear more clearly. This is a function designed for the hearing impaired. AirPods Pro use their microphone with technology beamforming to improve the hearing of the people in front of you.

To do this, you must follow these steps:

– On your iPhone, open Settings > Accessibility.

-Go to Audiovisual > Settings for headphones.

– Activate it and, with the AirPods Pro on, at the end of everything you will see the Ambient sound mode.

– Enter and at the end you will find the function Conversation amplification.

10-14-2021 AirPods Pro APPLE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY



2. Listen to the notifications of some or all of your applications

AirPods can prevent you from missing a notification, although it can be overwhelming if you get more than one. With iOS 15 on iPhone, you can ask Siri to read you all or just a few notifications from your favorite apps. Perform the following steps:

– On your iPhone, go to Settings > Notifications.

– In Announce notifications, turn it on and choose which apps can do it.

10-18-2021 Third Generation AirPods. APPLE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY



3. Connect your AirPods automatically

The headphones Bluetooth they always connect to the last device they were paired with. But AirPods can automatically connect to the device you are using at the time. If you have a iPad, Mac, iPhone Y Apple watch with the same ID of Manzana, you can listen to music on your iPhone and watch videos on your iPad.

The sounds will automatically switch between them without having to change any settings. If you don’t want this feature, just log in to the latest device automatically.

Activate notifications on AirPods. (photo: Apple Support)

4. Share audio between AirPods sets

For some versions of ios, sharing audio is a very useful AirPod feature. It allows two people to listen to the same movie, series or music, each with their own AirPods.

When you connect your AirPods, move other people’s AirPods closer and wait for a window to open to temporarily share audio. Follow the instructions on the screen until you receive it. You can also do this using the button Airplay, with other AirPods nearby to make it work.

AirPods Pro. (Photo: Franziska Gabbert / dpa)

5. Use Hey Siri from AirPods

AirPods with H1 chip can detect keywords to summon Siri. Put on your AirPods and say “Hello Siri,” then whatever you need to make the Apple Assistant listen to you.

You can take the opportunity to control the sound, pause the playback, or ask Siri about other things: the weather, the time, turn on the lights with HomeKit, send a message, or make a call.

Siri on AirPods. (photo: Psynoticias)

6. Physical controls of your AirPods

With the exception of the AirPods Max, which has its own set of buttons similar to the ones on the Apple Watch, the other AirPods are operated with a key or screw in the case of AirPods Pro. So, to control the sound, follow these steps:

– Touch once to stop playback.

– Double tap to fast-forward the song.

– Tap three times to go to the previous song.

AirPods 3. (Photo: Apple)

7. Use Hearing to better hear conversations

Hearing lets you use your iPhone as a microphone to send the audio of the conversation to your AirPods. Unlike voice amplification, all listening work is done by the terminal. To enable it, follow these steps:

– In Settings iPhone open Control center.

– Add option Hearing.

From now on, you can activate this option from the Control Center when you want to hear better.

AirPods. REUTERS / Beck Diefenbach

8. Rename your AirPods

AirPods are a very personal device. If you want to rename the AirPods, just do the following, with your headphones on:

– Go to Settings > Bluetooth, click on the “I” Information next to your AirPods.

– Press on the Name of these AirPods and a menu will appear to change it.

Rename the AirPods. (photo: Cinco Días – EL PAÍS)

9. Check the battery of the AirPods

To know how your battery AirPods are doing, it is enough that you bring them closer to the iPhone in its case and with the lid open. A menu will appear informing you of the charging of the headphones.

AirPods 3. (photo: El Español)

10. Find your lost AirPods with Find

To do this, open the search app on your iPhone and select your AirPods. You will find them in the last location where they are connected to one of your devices, making it easy to locate them.

Search for AirPods. (photo: K-tuin)

11. Turn on noise cancellation or ambient sound on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

AirPods Pro Y AirPods Max They have a very useful feature: noise cancellation. This allows you to isolate yourself when listening to music, watching a series or a movie. For it you can ask Siri or:

– Press and hold the “paw” of the AirPods Pro.

– Press the elongated button on your AirPods Max.

With these gestures you will switch between the two modes. The difference, as you will notice, is quite striking. However, tBe careful on the street with this mode activated, as you will not hear the noise of passing vehicles and it can be dangerous.

Noise cancellation on AirPods. (photo: The Bitten Apple)

12. Activate spatial audio on your AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

It is only compatible with one of the three models: AirPods 3 , AirPods Pro Y AirPods Max. With them, do the following:

– Slide the Control center to display all buttons.

– Keep your finger pressing the volume slider to display more options.

– Activate the spatial audio.

Spatial audio on AirPods. (photo: iPhone news)

