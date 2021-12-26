Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson: the ‘hero’ without a cape who will have his own television series | Film and Television

Not everyday an actor earns both recognition and admiration of the public to co-produce a television series, but as Dwayne johnson he plays in another league and everyone loves him, you have to analyze him as a separate case. East hero without cape, one of the most respected faces in the Cinema industry, it more than deserves it.

The reality is that NBC from Universal has allied with him actor, who also acts as producer, to premiere Young rock, a TV series in fictional documentary format in which the adventures of the star of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Y Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle from when he was a kid until he became a star of the wrestling and, later, in the most profitable actor of Hollywood. A luck of compilation autobiographical of various moments of his life scattered in different chapters, each dedicated to a professional stage of Johnson.

A couple of days ago La Roca promoted the first trailer of this production through your account Instagram. Got 12 million views in almost 48 hours. Figures that are only at the level of this hound of business and influencer Sport lover. “Ladies and gentlemen, here are the first images of Young rock“he commented.

“I would love for my father to be here to see this. Man, I would be proud,” the actor commented in the same publication. “And yes, at 15 I was kicking puberty and became a tequila mogul when I was 10.“he joked.

Evidently Dwayne johnson will participate in Young rock (lit. Young Rock) playing himself, while his youth versions will be embodied by the actors Adrian groulx, Bradley Constant Y Uli Latukeful. In addition, Joseph Lee Anderson He will play the deceased father of La Roca, whom we lost in 2020.