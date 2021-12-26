You can now download the tenth PC game for free from the Epic Games Store

For a week now, the Epic Games Store has been celebrating its Christmas sale, where we can find hundreds of PC games on sale, coupons with each purchase, and as happened in 2020 for the same dates, a free game a day until the end of this month from December.

Yesterday the users of Epic Games Store could claim totally free Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus EditionHowever, due to the conditions of this Christmas event, this title is no longer available and has been replaced by a new one.

Free game Epic Games Store December 25

Prey

The space station has been invaded by hostile aliens who want to hunt you down. As you investigate the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you will have to survive thanks to the tools you find at the station, as well as your wits, weapons and incredible abilities. The fate of Talos I and everyone on board is in your hands.

Like the rest of the games in the Christmas promotion of Epic Games Store, the title of Bethesda, Prey will be available to claim and download for free for only 24 hours, but if we obtain it during that period of time, the title will remain forever in our digital libraries.

As for the next title that will arrive tomorrow, December 26, as it has been so far, it remains incognito waiting to be revealed at around 1:00 p.m. Chile time.