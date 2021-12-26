world economy will exceed 100 trillion dollars – El Financiero

The world economy is projected to outperform the 100 billion dollars for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously planned, according to the Center for Economic and Business Research.

The global Gross Domestic Producer will be boosted by continued recovery from the pandemicBut if inflation persists it can be difficult for policy makers to prevent their economies from slipping back into recession, the London-based think tank noted.

“The big issue for the 2020s is how world economies cope with inflation,” said Douglas McWilliams, vice president of the center.

“We expect a relatively modest adjustment to bring non-transitory elements under control. Otherwise, the world will have to prepare for a recession in 2023 or 2024, ″ he warned.

These are other predictions of the Center for Economic and Business Research: