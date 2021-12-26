world economy will exceed 100 trillion dollars – El Financiero
The world economy is projected to outperform the 100 billion dollars for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously planned, according to the Center for Economic and Business Research.
The global Gross Domestic Producer will be boosted by continued recovery from the pandemicBut if inflation persists it can be difficult for policy makers to prevent their economies from slipping back into recession, the London-based think tank noted.
“The big issue for the 2020s is how world economies cope with inflation,” said Douglas McWilliams, vice president of the center.
“We expect a relatively modest adjustment to bring non-transitory elements under control. Otherwise, the world will have to prepare for a recession in 2023 or 2024, ″ he warned.
These are other predictions of the Center for Economic and Business Research:
- China will overtake the United States in 2030, Two years later than expected in 2020.
- India will regain sixth position against France next year and will become in the third largest economy in 2031, one year later than previously planned.
- The UK economy is on track to be 16 percent bigger than France by 2036 despite Brexit.
- Germany will overtake the Japanese economy in 2033.
- Climate change will reduce consumer spending by $ 2 trillion a year on average through 2036 as companies shift the cost of decarbonizing investment.
