Wing Chun saved Robert Downey Jr.’s life, do you know him?

This martial art became so important that its practice soon became popular throughout China, where it continues to be practiced today. Its practice has been so widespread that it has famous disciples such as the legendary Ip man and other celebrities like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Donnie yen and of course Robert Downey Jr.

What does it consist of?

Conceived and widely implemented as a form of self-defense, the Wing chun combines yin and yang– Quick reflexes supported by powerful legs and a relaxed playing technique that accentuates smoothness.

His style is simple and direct, with fluid and accurate movements that aim to involve the entire body. Here we seek to destabilize with fist and open hand bumps, but also with kicks, grabs, throws and dislocations, always keeping in mind that the best defense is always the attack, that is, ‘neutralize the opponent’s blows to use them against him’.

It’s hard for you to imagine it in action, just think of those fabulous action scenes from Sherlock Holmes Y Hombre de Hierro. Easier, right?

“A wooden dummy kicked my butt for about three years until I finally understood the principle of not fighting the force,” Downey recalled in an interview with comedian and former martial artist Joe Rogan.

Training the body, but also the mind

Among the benefits of practicing Wing chun highlights the strengthening of the legs and upper body, a notable improvement in the flexibility and the accelerated calorie burning; However, those who practice it say that one of its main benefits is its ability to clear the mind and calm the breath.

“Honestly, when in the last 15 years I started taking martial arts seriously, half of the things that I have been able to do well in my creative life are principles that I learned on the mat with my Sifu ”, he said. Robert Downey Jr. to Rogan.

“Half the time, if I were in a critical artistic situation, I would solve it with the principles that I have learned from martial arts, because the problems of Wing chun They are life problems and life problems are problems of the Wing chun“.