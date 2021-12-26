Willow, daughter of actor Will Smith, surprises by announcing that she practices it

Willow Smith, the 20-year-old daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, has stunned her family and viewers of the Facebook family show Red Table Talk by announcing that she is a polyamorous person.

Polyamory refers to a simultaneous romantic relationship of three or more people, with the consent and knowledge of all those involved. Its practitioners emphasize honesty and transparency with everyone involved.

Willow made this confession in the episode of this Wednesday, April 28, of the talk show that she conducts with her mother, Jada, and her maternal grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, in which it is intended to show the opinions of three different generations.

Willow with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith) Getty

According to Willow, in monogamy or in marriage, breakups and divorces happen for a main cause, infidelity

Actress Jada Pinkett asked her daughter how she had come to such a conclusion, to which the young woman replied: “In polyamory, I feel that the main foundation is the freedom to create a relationship style that works for you, and not just fall into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. “

According to Willow, in monogamy or in marriage, breakups and divorces happen for one main cause, infidelity. “Can you imagine being in a group and loving all of them equally?” He asked his grandmother, who immediately answered no. Instead, his mother was more understanding: “It is wanting to configure your life so that you can have everything you want. I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear. I know there is a lot of beauty outside of conventional things,” he said. .

Willow’s grandmother emphasized that all of these tendencies are primarily based on sex. But Willow insisted that for her it is less about sex and more about freedom. “In my group of friends, I am the only polyamorous person, and I have less sex than any of them,” he said.

The grandmother insisted on defending traditional marriages and warned Willow and Jada not to condemn those who “enjoy marriage.” Jada made it clear that polyamory wasn’t about “changing a paradigm that works for other people,” but that it was just another option that people could explore.