Will Smith’s chess trick to stay focused and motivated

Will Smith has learned to push his limits thanks to the advice of a great chess master.

The actor shares his teaching on YouTube to broaden the horizon of possibilities.

Will Smith opens up about the problems he has suffered (and suffers from) with his body

Will Smith, who epitomizes the definition of a modern phenomenon in multiple fields, has a career path that others envy. From comedy actor and rapper to movie star nominated for Oscar already producer of Hollywood, he has managed to excel in almost everything he has done (although his role as a genius in the return of ‘Aladdin‘ from Disney could be classified as a rare and strange mistake). Talent is an important component of your success, obviously, as is your charisma, but you want people to know that your ambition is also backed by the right mindset.

In a video on his channel YoutubeSmith shared the advice he received that helped him visualize and then achieve each of his life goals. Speaking of his lifelong passion for chess, Smith recalled learning from the grandmaster Maurice ashley, the first great black chess master, and the ‘Lady’s Gambit’ (Netflix) that changed his life:

“He told me: ‘when you look at the board, this is what I want you to do. In your mind, when you look, put the pieces where you want. Take them, and in your mind, put them where you want. Where do you want them to be?'” .

Smith protested at the time, thinking that certain pieces could not go to certain places on the board, which Ashley told him was “a trick of the mind”. In other words, Smith was already limiting himself. He compared it to boxers who step into the ring to fight the heavyweight champion, Mike tyson, and they already know they are going to be defeated.

“If you say in your mind, ‘I want … oh no, I can’t …’ you’re finished. You’re dead,” he says. “You are training yourself to not even be able to imagine what you want … The wildest and freest place has to be in your mind where you have everything you’ve dreamed of “.

This, according to Will Smith, is the perspective that he has continued to apply to each and every area of ​​his life, from his career to his family: keep your eyes on where you want to be and retain a choice of “a I try harder “so I can try again if you fail the first time.

“Don’t start by telling yourself what can’t be,” said the actor. “Let your mind drift completely to the impossible dream of where they could be. You can put them wherever you want. And now, motion by motion, you go back to figure out how to get there, and it’s so much easier. Put the pieces where you want them. “

