Will Smith will do business with his ‘new’ belly

Will Smith has known how to take advantage of the belly that has made him viral. The popular actor published a few days ago an image on Instagram in which he showed “the worst physical shape” of his entire life, with an incipient gut that is far from the worked abdomen that he has shown off in dozens of films. The post quickly became a trend thanks to more than 7 million interactions, and the amount of teasing Will received from well-known friends such as Arnold Schwarzenneger or Lewis Hamilton also drew powerfully attention.

Now, as published Variety, Smith will produce and He will star in a documentary series for YouTube in which he will show how with training and a good diet he is able to regain good physical condition that has always characterized him. The video platform would have already given the green light to the project that will be titled ‘Best Shape of My Life‘(‘ The best way of my life ‘) and that will feature the comments of athletes, scientists and celebrities to help the star of’ The Prince of Bel-Air ‘.

The documentary will be produced by Westbrook Media, the company run by both Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and its premiere is scheduled for 2022. Thus, the actor will add his second project to YouTube after he celebrated his birthday in 2018 by jumping from a helicopter or bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon of the Colorado.

Will has assured on social networks that he is delighted with the ‘new’ body he has carved out during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he has the firm desire to feel better and for this he knows that he has to carry out a demanding training. It is not yet known how long the process will take, but since Variety they assure that it will be narrated in only six chapters.