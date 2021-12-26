Will Smith and the style rules you can learn from him

Since the 80s and 90s, when I was just the Fresh Prince, Will Smith really defined the use of tennis shoes in urban fashion and since then has not left the opportunity to make them look in different outfits. We love a loungewear look in which she appears in a classic pajamas with what appear to be some adidas in pure white. A lesson that continues to this day.

Create your own style

An incomparable style. VCG

This is the most important lesson he has left Smith and it is essential to define your own style. Nobody saw how Will Smith, and it stays true to a unique look that takes advantage of the use of color or that seeks to give it this ultra-formal sense (without exaggerating too much on one point). It’s like the modern version of Uncle Phil. But, the truth is that, no matter how hard we try, nobody can have the same style of the actor and in fact we will not find someone in Hollywood with a look that resembles him.

Even since the 80s, the actor followed a different style from the urban fashion of that time, much more focused on color and phosphorescent tones, which eventually became a trend that would mark the entire era. Plus, those looks have become iconic of the time, reminding a bit of the experiment with color on 60s television, really marking a milestone in fashion and popular culture.