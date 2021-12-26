Will Smith and his rules for success

Will Smith is one of the most successful actors of Hollywood, not just for appearing in blockbuster movies or for the Prince of rap, but because it has one of the most attractive energies in the industry. He is one of those men who always seems to be “down to earth” and acting as if nothing is so serious (unlike those who end up driving fans away with their negative attitudes). This way of thinking has made him attract better projects that he continues to work on and that he is sought out by others to catch it and find success.

The young man grew up in a neighborhood of Philadelphia and decided to become a rapper, but that’s when he found a way to Hollywood and the rest is history (as proof are his best films). Along the way he has left a few rules of success that he has shared in different talks about his rise to fame. Here we compile some of them. And what better than to list them in your own words.

Focus

For the actor, it’s about focus in one thing. “I realize that to have the level of success that I want to have it is difficult to spread it and do a lot of things. In order to go global, it takes a desperate and obsessive approach to have success“.

Improve yourself

Sounds like a basic rule but it is necessary to build constantly. “The way to improve the lives of others is to improve yourself. Every morning when I get out of bed, I always have something to do.

It’s not about the money

We always think of the millions instead of enjoying the road. On this he says: “It has never been about money. In my experience, people who do things for money make the wrong decisions. Better to do what you love and then make money doing what you love. ”

Forget about fear

This is probably the main brake for many people. The fear to do things. “The problem with the afraid is that he lies. He says silly things to you, and for me the daily confrontation with fear has been one of practice. “” The best things in your life are on the other side of fear.

Have the perfect attitude

What we mentioned from the beginning, and what characterizes this icon of cinema. “I have to show up to work with the right attitude and positive energy. I have a shirt that says positive energy is part of the job description. ”

Be vulnerable

“You have to be comfortable looking like a fool, making mistakes and you have to break what’s inside of you that you don’t want you to see. Because when you allow people to see, you have access to things that you didn’t realize you couldn’t have access to ”. Definitely, Will Smith is the definition of being open.

Remember you can do it

“When I was a child my parents told me that it could be whatever I wanted. And that office, that position, the highest on the face of the Earth, I heard my parents say it, but I didn’t believe it. And I took myself and put my head up, and I stood there and looked people in the eye and spoke to them as if I deserved all that this planet has to offer. ” On the other hand, the actor pointed out this phrase from Confucius: “He who says he can and he who says he can’t, are generally right.”

Offer something of value

Ultimately, you can’t expect success if you don’t offer something to others. “The greatest thing in my career has been the constant commitment to put something in the world of value, not something that makes me look good. You must focus on delivering your art, yourself and your ideas so that the world is better “

Do not listen to others

On different occasions Will Smith has declared that there is no point in listening to opinions or criticisms, but rather to be guided by oneself.

Have fun

No one like Smith to be the best example of this point. It goes back to the point of positive attitude. We have never seen him denying something and he always seems to take advantage of everything in the moment. An excellent lesson.