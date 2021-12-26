Will Smith acknowledges his extra pounds: “I’m in the worst shape of my life”

ANDl famous actor Will Smith, who throughout his successful career has sported a slim and muscular body, shared a photo on Instagram in the showing your extra pounds.

“I’m going to be honest with all of you, I’m in the worst shape of my life”, The 52-year-old actor wrote to his more than 52.8 million followers on Instagram.

Will Smith’s ‘fofisano’ image has generated more than 5.8 million ‘likes’ on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

Will Smith: “I love this body, but I want to feel better”

Soon after, the American interpreter uploaded a short video in his personal account in which he returned to show his body entered in kilos.

“This is the body I have after a pandemic and countless days visiting the pantry,” Smith said in the message he posted on Instagram.

The actor hopes to regain his figure: “I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more muffins at midnight … I will get in the best shape of my life! Working with YouTube to get my health and well-being back on the right track. I hope that work! “.

The reactions of celebrities to the photo with extra pounds of Will Smith

Famous like Lewis Hamilton, Diplo, Casey Neistat, MC Lyte, Sonna, Joel Kinnaman, Charlie Mack, King Bach or Harry Hudson, have shown their support for Will Smith after the publication of his photo ‘chubby’.

“We’re twins”, wrote on Instagram his partner and friend DJ Jazzy Jeff, the popular ‘Jazz’ from ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’.

“Will … I’m crying for you, even though you’re still in better shape than 90% of America. “ I wrote him Arnold Schwarzenegger.

