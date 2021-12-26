Will it work in reverse? The omen over America in the Grita México C22 of Liga MX

Now they run from behind and it is logical. After what was the disappointing performance of the Eagles of America of the strategist Santiago Solari on the League of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, They were no longer considered as the team that is emerging to claim the title of the best in the first division of Aztec soccer.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

In the run-up to the contest in the second half of 2021, the Cream blue it was a clear favorite. But with the surprise loss suffered in the quarterfinals of the Big party against the Pumas of the UNAM at the Azteca Stadium, those led by the Indiecito (or the ones that remain of them) pushed back lockers for sports prediction specialists.

According to the site Five Thirty Eight, who this time carry the flag of candidates to win the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, are the Rayados de Monterrey by Javier Aguirre, who have a 21 percent chance of being champions, while the Eagles of AmericaAlthough they appear as bodyguards, they do so with a much lower percentage (15).

In the same sense, for the most superstitious, the omen can turn out to be a good omen, since the team of Santiago Solari for this same portal, it was not only the one that was most likely to celebrate in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, but also, in the anteroom to the Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021. So, perhaps, without that pressure, the other way around the end result is better.

From front to back, those who would have the best chance of being champions of the Grita México C22 of Liga MX

Behind the Rayados from Monterrey (21%) and the Eagles of America (15%), those with the most chances, in theory, would have to be champion of the Shouts Mexico C22 of Liga MX are: Blue Cross (14%), UANL Tigers (eleven), Santos Laguna (9), Lion (6), Pachuca (5), Atlas FC (5), the Chivas of Guadalajara (4) and then all the rest between 0 and 2 percent.