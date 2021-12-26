Why will Coldplay stop making music in 2025?

Coldplay is one of the most relevant groups in the recent music industry, and they have verified this with each of their releases and world tours, but can you imagine that the line-up led by Chris martin stop making studio albums?

In the last few months, Coldplay has given much to talk about due to the release of ‘Music of the Spheres’, his ninth record production, which was released in mid-October and of which you can know our review through this link.

In this studio compilation, the band includes several collaborations with some of the biggest stars in show business, including Selena Gomez and BTS, the South Korean septet with which they released “My Universe,” one of their singles. most recent.

Coldplay will stop making music from 2025

However, and despite the outstanding commercial performance that the group has had both with this LP and with its concert tours, it seems that soon the catalog of Coldplay could stop being updated and so revealed their vocalist in a recent interview for the BBC.

The last few days have been quite complicated for the fans of the British rock-pop band and the news spread that the project was planning to stop making music soon and simply dedicate itself to doing live performances with its repertoire updated until 2025.

“Our last real album will be out on 2025 and after that, I think we’ll just tour … Maybe we’ll do some collaborations, but the catalog of Coldplay, strictly speaking, it will end at that time “, explained the leader of the group during this talk.

Previously, the group reported that, in total, they would release only 12 discs, which, if the declarations of Chris martin, would arrive between 2022 and 2025.







While these unfortunate news are verified, we are waiting for the concerts that Coldplay It will give in the Mexican Republic in 2022, as part of its promotional world tour for the album ‘Music of the Spheres’.

What do you think about the upcoming end of the musical catalog of Coldplay? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.