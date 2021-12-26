Why #Don’tLookUp ?, Netflix movie, broke the networks

Recently Netflix revealed his movie # Don’tLookUp a film that from the beginning created high expectations for its cast that includes Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and more.

“Don’t LookUp” or “Don’t look up” is a satire with a rather acid humor towards American society, the use of social networks and the way in which terrestrial problems are approached in an apocalyptic context where the end of the world is imminent.

The film is about two scientists who realize that a huge asteroid will impact on the earth causing its destruction, when trying to communicate it to the world and do something to avoid it, they will run into the indifference, trivialization and little seriousness with which society takes its last days, mainly the White House who is headed by a president (Maryl Streep).

The film directed by Adam Mckay, mixes science fiction with current events, throughout the film social networks and capitalist and consumer society prevail.

Vices, adultery, machismo, mental disorders, corruption and other issues are taken to the darkest and most acidic level as the planet recounts its last moments.

# Don’tLookUp lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes, is recommended for an audience over 16 years old and so far it is in the top 10 of the most viewed movies on Netflix.

One of the most mentioned topics in social networks is the appearance of Ariana Grande, who stars in a music star who makes her separation with her partner, who is also part of the show business, viral. Through a gossip program the couple exposes the deceptions they have committed and makes their relationship seem like a love story that forgives everything.

In social networks countless comments parade talking about realities that they found in a fiction film.

