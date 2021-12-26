When does Sing 2 premiere in Chile?

The animated film is back with its second part and promises to be the hit of the summer.

Next week it finally opens in Chile Sing 2: Come and sing again!, the animated musical comedy film loved by the little ones in the house.

Sing 2 is the sequel to Sing (2016) and brings back the characters from the previous film, with the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly. In addition, the voices of Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono.

This new installment of the film follows Buster Moon and his cast of animal artists, as they prepare to launch a dazzling show in the entertainment capital. However, they must persuade the loneliest rock star in the world to join them.

Find out below when the film opens.

When is Sing 2 released?

Sing 2 opens in Chile next Thursday, December 30. Tickets can now be purchased in different cinemas in the country. It could be the perfect event to enjoy as a family, after Christmas and just before New Years.

Watch the trailer for Sing 2: Come Sing Again! next: