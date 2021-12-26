Millions of people around the world use the application of instant messaging WhatsApp, which has many benefits, for example, being able to send messages, photos, voice notes, make video calls, etc.

One of the versions of this platform is WhatsApp Web, which is linked to a computer so you can send and receive messages faster and easier. We tell you how receive alerts when a person goes online, so take note.

WhatsApp Web, how to receive alerts when someone connects. Photo: Pixabay



How to get alerts when someone goes online

The first thing you should know is that within the application you can see the last time one of your contacts connected, as long as it is activated, when users can also activate the ‘Hide my last connection’ function, but with the trick that we are going to tell you, you can receive alerts when someone connects.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp will change the screen design for calls

The steps you must follow to achieve this are:

Add the extension ‘WA Web Plus’ in the Chrome Store.

Open WhatsApp Web in a new window from Google Chrome.

Find the extension within the browser in the ‘Extensions’ section which has a puzzle piece as an icon and is located in the upper right part of the window.

Click on the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon, this will automatically open a menu within WhatsApp Web.

Check the box ‘Notify about online contacts’.

If it worked, when one of your contacts connects, a notification with the name of your contact and the legend ‘is now online’ will be displayed in the bottom left of your browser.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp vs WhatsApp Plus: these are the main differences

Ready, in this way you will be able to know when a person is online through WhatsApp Web, if you need to send them a message, you will know that they are connected and you can take advantage of them to respond to you.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.