Family man

“… I have seen how our life together could be and I believe in us, please, Kate, I only ask you for a coffee, you can always go to Paris, but please, not tonight.”

Jack Campbell.

Year: 2000.

Duration: 2h 05m.

Gender: Comedy, romance, fantasy.

Family man, for its English title The family Man. It is a film directed by Brett Ratner. Written by David Diamond (The Lego Ninjago Movie) and David Weissman (When in Rome). Starring Best Actor Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas from 1995), Téa Leoni (Jurassic Park III) and Don Cheadle (Space Jam: A New Legacy).

What would you do if you had a second chance?

The story centers on two young lovers, Jack (Nicolas Cage) and kate (Téa Leoni), They are about to say goodbye in New York City. Jack plans to go to London while Kate must stay, she fears that their separation will harm their relationship, but Jack assures her that she should not fear anything because they will always be together.

12 years later, Jack is a successful Wall Street stockbroker. He is now aggressive, impersonal, very wealthy and single, and he just closed a million dollar business on Christmas Eve.

Jack has focused solely on his work without caring about love, he receives a message from Kate, who has tried to locate him because she needs to see him to deliver something. Jack is already interested in seeing her again.

But that night, while shopping for supplies at a convenience store, he has an accident. There he meets Cash (Don Cheadle) A man of color who asks if he is missing something in his life, Jack assures him that he is not.

Jack wakes up in the morning and realizes that he is living an alternate life. Now he lives in a house in New Jersey, no frills, money, he is a tire salesman, he is married to his old girlfriend Kate, whom he left 12 years ago and he has 2 children, Annie Campbell and Josh Campbell.

Now his life has turned into chaos and he will find a way to return to his old life. Realizing that there are things more important than money and luxuries.

What would you do if you had a second chance? What would have happened if you had made another decision? If you had said yes instead of no.

Téa Leoni won the 2001 Saturn Award for Best Actress for this film.

Without a doubt, this film will make you reflect on your decisions and appreciate the details of life, but above all it will make you see the festivities in a different way.

What would you do if you had a second chance? Family man. Currently available Amazon Prime Video. Link. And if you like this type of theme, we recommend Noelle.