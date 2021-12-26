What to see today on TV? Sunday, December 26, 2021 | TV

14.00 / DMAX

In Search of the Yeti, with Josh Gates

The documentary Expedition to the past: the hunt for the Yeti, That DMAX premieres today, travels with the explorer Josh Gates to Tibet, with the aim of discovering some trace of the legendary Yeti. Gates qu will meet with other explorers and researchers to track down the Snowman from documented accounts, ancient artifacts and recent testimonies of sightings of this mythological creature that some claim is real.

15.45 / Paramount Network

‘Stardust’

USA-UK, 2007 (122 minutes). Director: Matthew Vaughn. Cast: Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Robert de Niro.

The director of the meritorious Kick-ass Y X Men First generation shows again his love for the fantastic and follows the adventures of a child who enters a magical kingdom. Stardust It does not tell anything new, true, but it does it with passion, with its own style and with a remarkable sense of humor.

15.45 / TNT

‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’

USA, 2009 (153 minutes). Director: David Yates. Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Gambon, Jim Broadbent, Emma Watson.

The sixth date with Harry, Ron and Hermione suffers somewhat from its status as a bridge to the exciting denouement that constitutes Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. However, it is stimulating to look at a sample of well-understood commercial cinema that does not neglect the taste for detail and delves into the interior of its characters (the delicate treatment of the protagonists’ first love feelings is exemplary). In addition, the trio that embodies the young magicians further strengthens their acting effort.

16.20 / Hollywood

‘The Bourne Affair’

The Bourne Identity. USA, 2002 (114 minutes). Director: Doug Liman. Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper.

Yes, you can still make commercial movies that accumulate interesting action sequences. It is possible if the story is based on a script that does not seek only the hubbub and on a director who takes things slowly. The Bourne case is the first film about the adventures of the special agent suffering from amnesia who becomes entangled in a criminal plot when he tries to find out his own identity. The thriller, nervous, stimulating, is filmed with density and draws characters as firm as they are truthful. Everything would improve even more in the next two installments, in which the great Paul Greengrass would take over the directing job.

16.55 / Movistar Classics

‘The Godfather’

The Godfather. USA, 1972 (175 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall.

Coppola was 33 when he directed The Godfather. He was an almost novice filmmaker who, against all odds, put together a monumental film, an example of gangster cinema and a splendid introspective portrait that became a lucid X-ray of the human being, of his ambitions, cruelties and particular codes of honor. Its success allowed Coppola to shoot later The Godfather II, Apocalypse Now and many other masterpieces. Something else to thank for this essential film.

19.40 / Movistar Drama

‘A history of the Bronx’

To Bronx Tale. USA, 1993 (115 minutes). Director: Robert de Niro. Performers: Robert de Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato, Francis Capra.

An excellent directorial debut for Robert de Niro, who reveals himself as a sensitive, attentive and creative filmmaker when he narrates with balance and care the daily story of a teenager who grows up in a neighborhood of gangsters, fascinated by them. He will have to choose between the code set by the gangsters and the laborious path followed by his father, a modest and honest bus driver. Magnificent.

21.30 / The 2

Luz Casal’s passion for music

The documentary Luz Casal in many tempos, which premieres Essentials, draws a portrait of the passion for music of this artist from A Coruña. From his hand, this work reviews his career from his beginnings in the eighties to today, in a journey that spans forty years of profession. Friends and artists such as Beatriz Pecker, Paco Pérez Bryan, Paco Trinidad, Rosendo, Virgine Despentes and Etienne Daho also help to analyze Casal’s creative work.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘Welcome to the North’

Welcome chez les Ch’tis. France, 2008 (106 minutes). Director: Dany Boon. Cast: Dany Boon, Kad Merad, Zoé Félix.

Welcome to the North proposes a modest comedy about regional stereotypes and prejudices. However, and although it accumulates brilliant gags, it will be difficult to understand for those who do not know the Picard dialect, spoken in the north of France and part of Belgium.

21.30 / Four

More mysteries in ‘Fourth millennium’

A foreign cube-shaped object has been caught on the lunar surface by the rover Chinese Yutu 2, a vehicle launched in January 2019 by the Chinese space agency that carefully studies the hidden face of the satellite. In this installment of Fourth millenium, Íker Jiménez will delve into this matter. On the other hand, the program will approach the figure of Vicente Cañas, a Jesuit missionary from Albacete who throughout his life defended the rights and lands of the original peoples of Brazil and whose body was found mummified 40 days after being murdered in the middle of the jungle. .

22.00 / AXN White

‘Intolerable cruelty’

Intolerable Cruelty. USA, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Performers: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush.

A divorce lawyer and a woman who specializes in destroying their marriages embody a new vision of the war of the sexes in this comedy by the Coen brothers. After its light appearance, Intolerable cruelty it hides a scathing vision of the institution of marriage and an acute study of careerism. The comedy, of unmistakable classic style, grows thanks to an excellent George Clooney turned almost into the new Cary Grant.

24.00 / TCM

‘The glow’

The Shining. USA, 1980 (120 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Performers: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd

Five years after Barry Lyndon, Kubrick was returning with an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, perhaps prompting him to The glow was received with suspicion. Many short-sighted critics also saw Kubrick as lowering himself by indulging in horror movies. Today, The glow it is shown as a masterpiece, of unprecedented stylistic perfection, of astonishing narrative depth. A film that literally paralyzes the action in its first part so that the terror arrives later, perhaps from the minds of its characters, in a barrage of devastating images.

24.00 / Four

Christian Gálvez, in Santiago de Compostela and Granada

Mountains inhabited by dragons, legendary buildings, strange legends and places steeped in history shape the journey that Christian Gálvez undertakes through Santiago de Compostela and Granada, in the documentary Beauty unites us. Gálvez will arrive from the Tower of Hercules to the towns of Cambre and Ponte Maceira. Later, you will travel to the majestic fortress of La Alhambra, the Generalife and the Arab quarter of El Albaicín.

0.15 / Movistar Action

‘Usual suspects’

Usual Suspects. USA, 1995 (105 minutes). Director: Bryan Singer. Cast: Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palminteri, Benicio del Toro.

At the time, this dense and overwhelming intrigue broke the mold and was among the most interesting and innovative proposals of the thriller of the nineties. Usual suspects develops a diabolical plot centered on a group of criminals hired by a legendary gangster; No one has ever seen him, but he is described as a kind of Mephistopheles as omnipotent as he is mysterious. The intrigue is sustained by a script as meticulous as it is elaborate, in a sober staging, but with a powerful pulse, and in a superb cast of actors in which the overwhelming work of Kevin Spacey shines.

