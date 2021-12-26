What things the IMSS insurance covers for illnesses and maternity

In Mexico, when a worker affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute for having a formal employment has access to services of Health in cases of general illness, but they also have the right to receive services such as surgery, hospitable and of pharmacy sufficiently to guarantee the prevention or cure of the ills that the patient may suffer beneficiary, including rehabilitation but we tell you what services will not be covered in the IMSS with your Sickness and Maternity Insurance.

The first services are enshrined in the Article 91 of the Law of Social Security (LSS), while regarding the latter insurance is described in the Article 42 of Regulation of Medical Benefits from the IMSS what is the coverage that it allows and what it does not, such as these services that are left out:

Treatments orthodontics, endodontics They are not accepted within the coverage of the Health and Maternity Insurance, unless they are made as ancillary against the sequelae of the cleft lip or palate. The same is the Paradorcita except for the cases in which it is used to treat dental tartar and other ailments.

The operations to correct the astigmatism, myopia, farsightedness or presbyopia are also excluded as long as there is a way to correct it with more conventional means except in the case of anisometry, phototherapy or a greater diopter correction.

In the same way, the delivery of lenses, either frame or contact, or apparatus for the hearing such as cochlear implants or prostheses.

The issuance of medical certificates in which it is necessary to carry out evaluations of the person in good health who does not have surgical treatments that are not taken into account as part of the medical regulations under scientific criteria.

This class of procedures will not be granted with your right to medical attention as an active beneficiary of the Institute, since there is doubt about their effectiveness as measures to treat the sick or that are not carried out in a regulated way in public institutions or at least authorized by the Health Secretary of Federal government.

Finally, the surgeries aesthetic They are a type of medical service that is not covered by the Illness and Maternity insurance by the IMSS. Therefore, this service cannot be requested by the Institute.

