Christmas is one of the dates that most excites young and old and if you wonder what Santa Claus brought to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and Belinda then you have reached the indicated place because we have all the details.

Like a famous personality, the younger sister of the Kardashians, La Rosalía and the future wife of Christian Nodal share what the most prestigious luxury brands He has sent them and we can’t be the most jealous.

Kylie Jenner shows off her gifts from Santa Claus

The American businesswoman Kylie Jenner has disappeared from social networks due to the concert of her partner the rapper Travis Scott that has ended in tragedy, although she has also decreased her appearances on the internet because she is on the sweet waiting for her second baby.

However, Christmas was the reason for Kendall Jenner’s sister to make a brief appearance on Instagram, to reveal what she has received as a gift from dear Santa, it is a beautiful lion-shaped bag full of diamonds.

And if that was not enough, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster in Christmas pajamas they show off their new family member, and it is not the second baby but a yellow cat that is an adorable puppy who has shown his face while posing on the huge belly of Kim’s sister, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

What Santa Claus brought to Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and Belinda. Photo: Special



Rosalía the one who has boasted the most gifts of Santa

The singer from Spain has gained great popularity in recent years, which is why the most famous luxury brands have sent her a series of gifts obviously from Santa Claus, cute accessories from Jacquemus And till a beautiful helmet in reference to his recent album, Motomami.

Rosalía also shared on her Instagram account that the very Kourtney Kardashian sent her several Poosh products, to lead a healthy lifestyle, and the Prada brand has sent you a present that is the same as Belinda received.

What Santa Claus brought to Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and Belinda. Photo: Special



Belinda received gifts from Santa Prada

Like La Rosalía, Belinda received the same gift from Santa Claus through the Prada brand, an elegant glitter bag and several other accessories that he showed off on social networks and are the most spectacular, although nothing personal.

On this occasion, it is dazzling once again how detailed Belinda is with Christian Nodal because on Christmas night there were botargas of Disney characters and it was Woody who sent a gift to the Mexican regional music singer.

A huge painting with the legend “To infinity and beyond” with various characters from the Toy Story movie and even a Speedy González can be seen in Belinda’s Instagram stories, “Woody brought someone a very special gift“while Christian Nodal embraces the huge booty.