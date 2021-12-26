What is the price of the MIR 2022 exam?

The MIR exam It is always a challenge for future specialists and the next call for the test is getting closer and closer. In just over a month, 13,059 doctors will choose one of the 8,188 places convened by the Ministry of Health on January 29. Thus, in recent weeks there have been comments regarding the hardness of the test or the complexity to prepare it, some with more irony than others.

“The MIR costs € 30. And one severe capillary density lossspirits on the floor, inversion of the muscle-to-fat ratio, osteo and sarcopenia due to deficit of use … etc “, jokes a doctor and future opponent of the MIR 2022 exam. In fact, other doctors have shared his publication coinciding with his words.” Today a man of about 80 years walking down the street has anticipated me … . “, adds an optional.

However, another opponent of the Specialized Health Training test confesses that the MIR exam price it really is something higher and goes beyond the physical consequences. “Well if we count everything, it costs a little more. the cheapest academy is a thousand odd euros“, he comments, sharing the original tweet.

Keys to preparing for the MIR 2022 exam

And it is that, the last months of preparation for the exam reflect the nerves and the exhaustion of the future residents. On this occasion, the General Directorate of Professional Organization included the expanding the number of questions in all FSE tests. Thus, the exams will be made up of 200 questions, plus the ten reserved questions, which represents an increase of 25 questions compared to the current number of questions. To complete this more extensive examination, physicians will have a total of four and a half hours.

In addition, as happened in the last call, the exam on January 29 will be carried out under a series of preventive measures to avoid coronavirus infections.