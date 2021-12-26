What is it and how could it revolutionize medicine?

Hearts, kidneys or bones made by printer to save lives. It sounds like science fiction and in fact it still is, it takes quite a few years for it to become reality. What is already tangible is the technique that could theoretically allow it: bioprinting.

It is a technology that goes beyond 3D printing and prints cells, specifically a material called biotin. According to a study by the University of Chicago, “it is made up of cellular material, additives (growth factors, signaling molecules, etc.) and a supporting scaffold. [una matriz o plataforma de anclaje para las células]”.

Biotechnology, a branch of science that uses biological systems and living organisms and their derivatives to create or modify products for specific purposes, has as many types as the colors of the rainbow. Each of them is linked to different branches. Find out what they are.

To explain the process, Elisabeth Engel, professor and researcher at the Department of Materials Science at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, says that “it is like a pastry bag”: instead of cream, dispenses cellular material that accumulates layer by layer. That is precisely where the difficulty lies: it is a soft material and a consistent structure, such as a heart, cannot yet be created. For this to be possible, it is necessary for these cells to mature and begin to produce a matrix that will generate the tissue (with collagen, proteins, molecules) … When this is achieved, then, for example, a custom bone could be printed. But today “do not bioprint a fabric,” he warns.

A lively and delicate material

Although bioprinting as such already exists, for its application in medicine two processes have yet to be completed: first, the creation of an operative biotin, with a sufficient consistency that it does not yet have; after, stem cell culture that allows tissue generation.

Currently, research is focused on the first part and biotinks are created by an extremely complex extrusion process, with hydrogel: “By means of pressure you pass the cells through a needle and a syringe. You cannot press because you kill them, or do it very slowly because they die, or use a lot of mechanical stress effect … It is delicate: you are printing cells that must then be kept alive”, Indicates the teacher.

True, headlines about human tissue printing are published, but the expert warns that they do not correspond to bioprinting. “It is said that we are already bioprinting tissues, however it is not true. They do not use biotin but 3D printing and then they grow cells in that printed structure ”.

“Technology advances very quickly, but still we are far from manufacturing an organ such as a heart, kidney or liver for people who need a transplant ”, which would be a medical revolution. To achieve the right biotin, “easily printable materials are being investigated that allow 20 or 30 more to be printed on one layer. That is one of the limitations ”, laments the specialist. Another hurdle is resolution. Tissues are complex structures with many microscopic capillaries that are very difficult to reproduce exactly.