What dazzled in 2021

Despite the fact that in 2020 the pandemic caused countless events, catwalks, red carpets and shows related to the textile industry are postponed, 2021 was a year to resurface and exploit the talent of designers around the world. So it says Andrea Astorga, image consultant, who emphasizes that in the last twelve months there has been a stage of “reconstruction and creativity.” The expert together with SEMANA makes a chronological account of the best of fashion this year that, without a doubt, will be part of history.

After Pantone designated yellow and gray as the tones of 2021, designers and fashion houses began to implement them in their collections to start the year.

Schiaparelli stood out in the Haute Couture Fashion Week. The Italian firm presented several extravagant pieces, such as knit dresses adorned with 200,000 Swarovski crystals and platform shoes with the gold-plated toe design.

Meadow, daughter of actor Paul Walker, made her modeling debut on the runway at Givenchy. She is part of the ‘it girls’ that the fashion house has chosen to attract a larger audience of generation Z.

Selena Gomez was the cover of the fashion magazine Vogue this month and had an exclusive interview with the medium. The photo shoot was held at her home in Los Angeles and spoke about how she has carved out her artistic career and how she is true to her Latino origins.

Netflix created for the first time a limited edition capsule collection with ten designs inspired by the looks of the series’Halston‘, which recounts the life of designer Roy Halston Frowick, who rose to fame in the 1970s in the United States. It was the first time that the streaming platform created a project in the fashion industry.

Stella McCartney was one of the designers who led the banner of sustainability. Their ‘Autumn’ collection was made with 80% environmentally friendly materials (such as organic cotton and vegan plant-based ‘leather’).

The festival of Cannes celebrated its 74th glamorous edition on the red carpet. The look of the model Bella Hadid was one of the most acclaimed, wearing a dress with a neckline decorated by a necklace in the shape of a lung.

The designer Marta Marti presented a colorful proposal for wedding guest dresses. The Spanish woman expressed in her social networks that she decided to opt for lively colors (such as orange, green and yellow) as a cheerful proposal after one year (2020) “painted in gray tones”.

The latest edition of the Met Gala The theme was ‘In America: a lexicon of fashion’. Billie Ellish, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian were some of the celebrities who stood out the most. Also present was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democratic congresswoman), who wore a suit with the phrase “Taxes on the rich”, alluding to this social problem in that country.

After months of not making any kind of public appearance, Angelina Jolie dazzled on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival at the presentation of his Marvel film ‘Eternals’. The actress wore a form-fitting suit made by Donatella Versace.

Denim: maximum versatility and comfort Read more

At the premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’, Lady Gaga wore a flowy purple dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director. The actress, singer and fashion icon played Patrizia Reggiani in the film.

‘And Just Like That‘is the series that brings back the most fashionable group of friends in New York (in’ Sex and the City ‘). Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte were fashion icons in the 90s and now they show a new style proposal for the new generations.