What could Roberto Alvarado bring to the Chivas de Guadalajara?

While the Chivas of Guadalajara prepare in the preseason to face the Club Necaxa in the last game of the year (Wednesday, December 29 at the Victoria Stadium), the board negotiates with the resources it has, with different footballers to try to Marcelo Míchel Leaño have as many alternatives for the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX. One of them is Roberto Alvarado.

Apparently, the winger would be very close to becoming a new player of the Sacred Flock. At least that is what the communication medium W Deportes revealed in its verified account of the social network Twitter, in which he reported that there would already be a principle in accordance with the directive of the Blue Cross to exchange for Uriel antuna.

If so: what could it contribute Roberto Alvarado to the Chivas of Guadalajara from Marcelo Míchel Leaño? First of all, it is worth reflecting that his statistics in 2021 placed him as the most productive Mexican Under 23 element. It is that between the championships of the MX League, as he Guard1anes Closing As the Scream Mexico A21, with his many scored and his assists, he intervened in 13 goals.

The positions that Roberto Alvarado can fill in Chivas

Roberto Alvarado 23-year-old born in Irapuato on September 7, 1998, could give more than one answer to Marcelo Leaño. That is to say, based on his experience, he could play both left and right winger, as well as attacking midfielder. In addition, his ability to intercede in the plays that end in a goal is one of the factors that stand out the most in his career, given that in 255 official games he scored 32 goals and assisted in another 32 opportunities.

Next friendly of the Chivas de Guadalajara

The Chivas of Guadalajara They continue with their preseason tasks, which will put them to the test in the exhibition meeting scheduled for next Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Victoria Stadium of Aguascalientes against Club Necaxa. It will be the last presentation of the Sacred Flock in 2021.