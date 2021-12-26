What became of Karyn Parsons, Will Smith’s cousin in ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

The fact that at a given moment an actor or actress achieved fame does not mean that they remain linked to the cinema, theater or television for the rest of their lives. There are many examples, from child stars to adult celebrities, who were forced to park the profession or outright quit. gradually. Y Karyn parsons (55), who played Hilary Banks in ‘The fresh prince of Bel-Air’ is one of those cases.

In the 1990s, the series starring Will SmithKey to his later career, he became a true worldwide phenomenon, also in Spain, where his dialogues and occurrences were transferred to everyday life situations with all the naturalness in the world. And among the cast of characters, probably the Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks) they stood out above the rest.

But we must not forget others who definitely contributed to magnify the final result. As is the case of Kayn Parsons and his unforgettable Hilary, a very elitist and superficial character loaded with naivety and childish behaviors that nevertheless managed to win the affection of the spectators.

Enlarge Karyn Parsons. Karyn Parsons (Twitter)

Unexpected script twist

After the end of the series in 1996, Karyn Parsons continued her career with greater or lesser fortune until the early years of the following decade., when she met her current husband, director Alexandre Rockwell, with whom she has two children, who have occupied most of her time in recent years. But not everything, since in 2005 he created a non-profit organization called Sweet blackberry.

And this is how Hilary Banks, The pampered compulsive shopper of The Prince of Bel-Air, became the most visible face of an organization dedicated to spreading the stories of overcoming, in many cases little known, from African American characters to thousands of children around the world. In this way, Karyn Parsons, has been responsible for several inspiring documentaries in recent years, The Journey of Henry ‘Box’ Brown, Garrett’s Gift, Dancing in the Light: The Janet Collins Story and the edition of two books: How High the Moon (2019) and Flying Free (2020). Not bad for a Bel-Air girl.