We review the best films of 2021

By Lau Sin Spoilers and the Hablemos de Cine team at Level Up Magazine

After a complex 2020, with little or no visit to theaters, we were able to resume the projection of film productions on the big screen. So 2021 sparked a rebirth of our love for the dark room, the absorbing sounds, and the vibrant images that seventh art always leaves us with.

For this reason, we want to share a little of the best that happened on the big screen during the year that says goodbye; This in case you have not seen any of these productions yet and thus, take advantage of the last days to catch up and have a better perspective on the awards season.

Let’s start with some movies for the whole family, tapes like Encanto, Ron Da Error and Jungle cruise or mega productions for more select audiences such as Dune, with an almost perfect soundtrack, they are part of what we can highlight this year.

Also, we have to mention the redemption of The Suicide Squad, the controversy Eternals, Mortal Kombat and, of course, the milestone of Zack Snyder’s Justice League; which only fueled the fan request to revive the Snyderverse.

The long-awaited Godzilla vs Kong and the farewell to Black widow, as well as Army of the dead, should also be mentioned as part of what we saw in 2021 on the big screen.

The unstoppable Cruella, played by Emma Stone, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the tale of House of gucci, the irreverent Don´t Look Up, the iconic Spider-Man No Way Home and the return of the Matrix; They were a complete gift for film fans and therefore our recommendation before the end of this year.

It is worth mentioning that the box office has surprised many, and the cinema is recovering at a good pace, making the producers already aim for mega productions for 2022, but before that happens we can still squeeze a little of everything that left us this year during these holidays.