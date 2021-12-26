We hunt three clothes similar to Nicole Kidman’s

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem share a screen in one of the most talked about Amazon movies of the moment: Being the Ricardos. The film, which tells the story of the sentimental and artistic couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as a biopic, It premiered on December 21 and can be the great bet to entertain us during these holidays.

Espinof experts comment that “it is a good film in which the work of its two protagonists stands out”, so it is worth noting, especially, the work of Kidman and Bardem. Beyond the plot, ‘Being the Ricardos’ we liked for its costumes. It is nothing spectacular on a visual level, but it acts as the perfect companion. The looks de Ball are reminiscent of old Hollywood and can be worn, without much trouble, today.

The suit consisting of a vest and pleated trousers





Hands down, this is our favorite Lucille look. In a two-piece suit consisting of a vest and pleated trousers, Kidman poses spectacularly. The shirt with long sleeves closes a great outfit to go to the office, very Annie Hall style. In Asos we find a very similar set, the only thing that changes is the color: We left behind the grayish blue and opted for a beige SUV.





Beige Tailored 3 Piece Set by Object at Asos. American, 89.99 euros. Vest, 58.99 euros. Pants, 62.99 euros.

Beige Suit Set by Object

The romantic airs shirt





In almost every scene in Being the Ricardos Nicole appears wearing a shirt. In this case, we see a romantic design with a Peter Pan collar. We have not signed any excessively similar model, but in Cortefiel we have discovered a drop-shoulder shirt with ruffle details that can be a good life saver.





Drop shoulder shirt with ruffles from Cortefiel. 49.99 euros , 19.99 euros.

Oversized textured shirt

The stone-colored shirt





Again, we talk about a shirt. A neutral color design that can be great help to build a look office next to a black suit pants, for example. At Cortefiel we hunt a model with gathers that should not be missing in any wardrobe.





Stone-colored shirt with a v-back and light gathering from Cortefiel. 89.90 euros , 44 euros.

Shirt with front yoke and V-back with slight gathering to give volume to the garment





Photographs | Amazon, Cortefiel, Asos