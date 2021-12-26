Was Tom Holland the perfect candidate to be Spider-Man? Robert Downey Jr. has it clear

After praising Tom Holland for his acting skills and presence, Robert Downey Jr. underscored the importance of choosing the right Spider-Man, and why he thinks the right actor was chosen.

All the spectators knew, when they saw how they introduced Spider-man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the relationship between Tony Stark and Peter Parker would constitute a parent-child bond, as it has finally been since Captain America: Civil War.

That chemistry, love and respect that we appreciate on the big screen between the two characters was cemented by the relationship between Tom and Robert outside of it. Thanks to the extraordinary correspondence between the two personally, we were able to appreciate that bond in a professional way.

Tom Holand and Robert Downey Jr.

So it is not surprising that Robert Downey Jr. was one of the actors interviewed for a special about Tom holland prepared by the British magazine GQ, on the occasion of the premiere of Cherry, the young actor’s new film.

Robert himself has revealed that in the scene of audition for Civil War changed the first line of dialogue To check Tom’s acting abilities, something that auditions is very, very difficult to happen:

Yes, he might do that. I did it. And the boy was able to manage it. He was experienced, he had a good presence. I realized that he had a good kung fu level, knew how to deal with punches and make the fight interesting. You have to remember that that day I did tests with a good group of guys. Their names will remain anonymous »

“They all did well, and any of them would have given the role of Spider-Man a different spin. But why Holland? That is the question? For his dignity. His dignity and his confidence to be able to assume the mantle »

Let us remember that the young and talented Tom Holland ends his contract with this third solo film from Sony and Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Will it be your last movie as Spider-Man? We explain it to you in this news.

Cinemablend font