Wanted ‘king’ to rule a small island of England

There are job offers in which a good sum of money is offered for enduring extreme situations or for doing what few people would be willing to do. And, on other occasions, you have to read up to three times what is on offer because, at first, anyone would think that it is the title of a low-budget film. “King wanted,” reads a job offer.

Not even Anne Hathaway, when she played Mia Thermopolis in ‘Princess by surprise’, had it so easy to assume the office of monarch. Barrow in Furness City Council administers a little island of England, the island of Piel, and you are looking for a person with a “special personality” to take charge of this, as indicated by Murphy, the Labor councilor who has announced the offer, to ‘The Guardian’.

What will the future monarch take care of?

The lot includes the take over the village pub (the ‘Ship Inn’) and the island castle, from the 13th century built by the monks of Furness Abbey.

In addition, the candidate who wishes to start the selection process must take into account that the conditions to which he would face in case of taking the crown they are unique: must be able to maintain the British island without problem and be able to assume that the isolation from the rest of the world is signed in the contract.





Castle of ‘Piel Island’ | GEOGRAPH

What would the chosen one face

This small islet, located half a mile off the Furness Peninsula, It only has a ferry in tourist season, that is, from April to September. The rest of the year, anyone who wants to set foot on the peninsula must be able to have your own transportation.

In addition, you should know that the working hours are very long and that the weather is also uncertain. Who accepts it, will receive the title of monarch and it will assume the responsibilities for this territory of only 20 hectares and, attention, uninhabited. Only the ‘Ship Inn’ and the castle remain standing.

Lastly, the daring, if chosen, will be crowned as “King of Skin” in a ceremony in which a rusty saber is used and that concludes with the pouring of buckets of beer on his head. Spoiler: the beer is on your own and he should invite everyone present to a round.

The selection process It is open until April when the town authorities must have chosen their next monarch for the next tourism season.