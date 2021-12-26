Venados de Mazatlán come from behind and beat Yaquis de Obregón 9-3 to seal their third series of the second round in LAMP

Mazatlan.- The good streak of Venados de Mazatlán seems to have no end, and it is that yesterday they beat the Yaquis de Obregón 9-3 to seal their third victorious series of the second round in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, with a tremendous comeback in the seventh inning.

Suffered start

Neither short nor lazy, Yaquis de Obregón’s team hit first with a hit to center field by Jonathan Aranda that put Carlos Sepúlveda ahead to score the 1-0 of the visit just in the first high.

When nothing was wrong with the game, Jared Olivas appeared in the fifth roll with a relentless home run hit (second of the season) that increased Obregón’s lead to 2-0.

One more Yaquis run would fall in the seventh, when Ariel Campoy hit a solid line through center field that sent Alejandro Gonzalez homeward, extending the score at 3-0.

Powerful reaction

The great response from the reds would be allowed to come with everything, and in the bottom of the seventh, Leo Germán hit a triplet that boosted the careers of Ricardo Valenzuela and Randy Romero, while the next turn, Isaac Paredes took a double that brought the of the tie in feet of the own Germán.

The veined onslaught did not stop there, as Ricky Álvarez won another double for the fourth race, and Ramón Ríos would close the powerful rally with another double that made it 5-3 of the somersault.

READ MORE: LAMP: Cañeros falls in the first of the series against Águilas de Mexicalí

By the eighth inning, the porteños were still on fire, and they were going to define everything with another demonstration of their power.

Ricardo Valenzuela doubled in Darnell Sweeney’s sixth. Then, an error by Campoy sent Valenzuela to the register, and finally, a powerful homer by Isaac Paredes (first in the campaign) added two more runs to the account, for the final 9-3 that gave the victory to the Mazatlecos .

Beefy pitching

Roberto Espinoza (2-3) was the winner in the pitching duel. He left his work in two-thirds, one hit and one strikeout, while Samuel Zazueta (2-1) took the loss with a third played, two runs and two hits allowed.

READ MORE: Venezuelan Omar Malavé, manager of Algodoneros Unión Laguna in the LMB, dies

Today, the Venados will seek their second sweep of the campaign in the third of the series against the Yaquis at 8:00 p.m. at Teodoro Mariscal. Marco Tovar will start for the Reds and Héctor Velázquez for the tribe.