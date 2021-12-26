update your mobile before anyone else by activating this setting

Enjoy the latest news before anyone else by applying this simple trick on your Xiaomi mobile. We explain it to you step by step.

Updating your mobile is always important, because this way you protect it against possible security threats and you also receive the latest functions of the operating system. In addition to updating the MIUI version of your Xiaomi manually, you can activate a special setting for what the terminal updates before any other.

This is a very simple trick that will only take a few seconds of your time, but it will be especially useful if you like it discover the new tools integrated by Xiaomi as soon as they are available. In addition, we know that MIUI 13 and Android 12 are coming, two new versions that will contain big changes, so activating this setting can bring you many joys.

Update your Xiaomi mobile before with this setting

Although it may seem difficult to believe, on your Xiaomi mobile there is an option that allows you to choose if you want to receive updates before other people. You may never have seen it, well something is hidden between the different sections of the system.

This makes the manufacturer count on you as soon as the update is available, instead of waiting for the progressive release based on the phone model or the territory in which you are. As always, final availability depends on Xiaomi’s decision, although this simple adjustment may mean update the terminal a few weeks before.

Therefore, let’s see step by step what you should do to update your Xiaomi mobile before anyone else:

Enter the mobile settings and tap on “On the phone”. Tap on the section “MIUI version”, with a rectangular shape in the upper left corner. On the new screen, tap on the three dot button in the upper right corner. In the options menu that appears, select “Update settings”. Once inside this last menu, check the box “Receive updates sooner”.

That’s how easy and fast it is to receive updates from your Xiaomi before other users. This adjustment is very important at this time, as we are waiting for the arrival of a great update for Android and also for MIUI, Xiaomi’s customization layer. In this regard, there is another trick that lets you know if your Xiaomi will receive Android 12 and MIUI 13. Put it into practice and find out if you will be lucky or not.

