Uncharted, the film, will move away from video games to some extent according to the director | Cinema | Premiere | Cinema | SPORTS-PLAY

Sony is running several film projects for the most popular PlayStation franchises. The Last of Us, for example, will feature a series on HBO, which is already filming in Alberta, Canada. On the other hand, Uncharted, the film, has already finished its filming.

This latest film will be released on February 18 in 2022 and the first official trailer has already been shared. There you can see Tom Holland playing a younger version of Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sulli (his partner).

Of course, the gamer community has questioned the project, since it could be extremely simple by only adapting elements that have already been seen in video games. However, Ruben Fleischer, the director, has explained that they will move away from what we have seen on consoles.

“Part of the problem is that they are trying to recreate the games. Because players have such a visceral experience, I don’t think you can compete with that. I wanted to make sure that [Uncharted] will work first like a movie”, Fleischer details in his latest statements.

“We tried to be inspired by the games whenever we could, but we also wanted to have original parts that were not part of the games. I’ve never seen anything like the end of our third act before and I think it will blow people away.“, Add.

Uncharted Trailer

