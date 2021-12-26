Uncharted image compares Sully and Nathan Drake from the video game to their appearance in the movie

One picture compares how Nathan Drake and Sully look in the Uncharted games to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg from the new movie.

There are some who are happy that Tom Holland is cast as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg playing Sully, but others feel they don’t fit well into their respective roles. However, an image shared by Reddit user Swamp7hing compares how the video game versions of the characters look compared to the actors, and shows that they are not as far off as some people may think.

When someone thinks of the character of Nathan Drake, they usually think of the older version that appears prominently in games. And when they think of Sully, they think of an old gray-haired treasure hunter. However, it is clear that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are playing younger versions of the characters, and they don’t look as different from the younger versions of the characters as you do in video games.

Young Sully and Drake aren’t a terrible match honestly from uncharted

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception has some flashback sequences showing much younger versions of Nathan Drake and Sully, and it seems these are the versions of the characters that the filmmakers are drawing inspiration from in the new movie. And if there was still any doubt, her clothes even matched.

Uncharted 3 seems to be a huge inspiration for the Uncharted movie in general, as there are several clips from the trailer that look like scenes from that game. At some point, Tom Holland will be wearing clothing that will look very similar to the outfit that Drake wears during the current events of Uncharted 3, and there is a cargo plane sequence that looks like it was straight out of the video game.

Uncharted opens on February 18, 2022.