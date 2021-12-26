UNAM promotes ancestral knowledge to preserve traditional medicine











Healers offer different services in houses of Traditional Medicine in Mexico City.





The University Program for the Studies of Cultural Diversity and Interculturality (PUIC) of the UNAM promote the project of the School of Traditional Totonaca Medicine, in order to transmit to new generations their knowledge about health care since “Healers and midwives are the first to respond to emergencies in communities.”

It was four years ago, when a group of grandparents and 70 traditional doctors approached PUIC researchers with the proposal of creating a space and a study plan that “would allow the elderly to transmit their knowledge”, which allowed the creation of the program because “more and more young people seek to migrate to the United States they feared that this knowledge accumulated for centuries would soon be lost, and forever”.

“Let us consider that in Mexico there are many indigenous settlements without health centers or infrastructure to care for the sick or difficult pregnancies, hence the healers and midwives are the first to respond to these emergencies in the community,” said the Program researcher, Carolina Sánchez García.

“If health complications in indigenous communities are serious, without the healers they would be even more so, because because they do not have communication channels in their communities, means of transportation or resources to get to a hospital or care center in time, the traditional doctors end up being the only ones there to solve problems ”, he asserted.

In such a way that in October 2019, the first diploma course began, from which 13 young people graduated. received lessons from specialists from UNAM, of temazcaleros, midwives, rezanderos, sobadores, yerberos. They were instructed in various healing arts and reinforced their knowledge of their language, worldview and culture.

At the moment, the School or Pukgaltawakga Likuchu, in Totonaca, is a project in development in which the PUIC works with the Center for Indigenous Arts and academics from other institutions.

“The next thing is to evaluate the results of this first experience to take advantage of what worked, see what to improve and apply it in the School.”

Health Dialoguers

More than healers, midwives or herbalists, it is considered that the young people who will leave their classrooms will be “health dialoguers”, word chosen by traditional doctors and indigenous spiritual guides, without the intervention of their academic counterpart.

“In that we want to be very clear, we are respectful and we know that it is not up to us to choose words or categories. If this is to recover a process typical of the Totonac community, then everything must be done under their terms, “said the PUIC researcher.

He added that despite the existence in Mexico of the legal framework on traditional medicine, it will remain a dead letter if the new generations of “health dialogues” they lack official recognition and formal certification. If what the law says does not have a real impact on the institutions, this practice will end up as a “non-institutional form of social response to disease”.

It is necessary to advance along that path, but first we must avoid that said knowledge is lost and the key to achieve this is the intergenerational transmission of knowledge; that is what we are looking for with the Totonaca School of Traditional Medicine, stressed the academic.

In order to generate more and more documents that support the validity of these sanatorial practices, the researchers, teachers and students of the Pukgaltawakga Likuchu are working on two manuals: one for midwives and the other for sobadores. Also in a Dictionary of Totonac Traditional Medicine, which will join the Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine of the UNAM, an emblematic project of the linguist Carlos Zolla (former head of PUIC), one of the people who contributed to the School’s project and to structuring its educational model.

