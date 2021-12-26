two (surreal) options to follow

Netflix

Let’s face it: does it make any sense that in the coming months or years a second part of Don’t look up? Obviously not. And now let’s face it again: do most of the sequels that run constantly in theaters and on platforms make sense? Like we don’t need to answer, right?

Therefore, after seeing and analyzing the apotheosis end of Don’t look up the (big) safe bet is to say that Adam McKay, the director and screenwriter, has no intention of continuing with this story about human stupidity and its consequences because it is already told and very well told. And for that very reason, we know that if the very high level of views is maintained, there are possibilities that Netflix wants to take advantage of this success and stretch it with the same creators and protagonists … or with others. If it has occurred to you that Mario Casas stars in the second part of Blindly, Sandra Bullock’s blockbuster, what can’t go through the thinking heads of the platform?

So let’s place ourselves in that potential future in which Netflix decides to throw miles and go for Don’t look up 2.

When is ‘Don’t look up 2’ going to premiere?

December the 28th. Are you kidding me? How are we going to know the date of a project that will surely never exist?

Well, let’s see this: what can happen in ‘Don’t look up 2’?

If it’s for mental handjobs, everything is ok. There are two ways, each one more Martian, to continue with the plot of the film. The exercise consists of pulling the thread of the post-credit scenes, as every good Marvel expert knows well (without being any of that myself).

The futuristic option: Based on that first epilogue, we would have to travel 22,720 years, to the moment in which the ship of shame, to call it finely, reaches a habitable planet millions of kilometers from Earth. We watched some of the survivors, led by President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and guru Peter Isherwell, successfully unfreeze and go barefoot to explore their new home … until a lovable bronteroc savagely rips apart the female copy of Trump.

Netflix

What can happen from there? We see that a herd of bronteroces close to the humans and begin to attack, but there may be survivors. So this second part could be conceived as a parody of the rebirth of humanity, or as a parody of Eden in biblical revisionism plan, or as a parody of Lord of the Flies starring the most powerful (and selfish, if not the same) children on Earth. In fact, it can be quite a game: the most important businessmen, politicians, sheiks and celebrities on Earth have fled like rats and now they have to start a new civilization. On the corpse of the President of the United States. Is there or is there no movie?

The apocalyptic option: if the surface layer of Don’t look up is a parody of catastrophe movies, the second part could well be a parody of post-apocalyptic movies. And of zombies, already put. It would star the president’s son, Jason, played by Jonah Hill: at the very end, after all the credits, he emerges from the rubble shouting “mamaaá!” Being aware of his situation, he proclaims: “I am the last man on Earth! Like me and subscribe, I will be here.”

Netflix

It could perfectly start with a tribute to Will Smith in I’m legend, and from there the possibilities skyrocket. A tour in plan Road but with touches of Scary movie, some more action at the The Walking Dead … And it would also have its crumb, because it could be a hilarious metaphor for human survival through thick and thin. Of course, if it is not with Jonah Hill, we do not buy.

Are you still convinced that there will be Don’t look up 2? So do we, but just to fantasize that it doesn’t fit.

