Two Peruvian actors appear in Netflix movie

“Don’t Look Up”, the ambitious Adam McKay film that has brought together figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett, is now available in streaming on Netflix and the most detailed users have not been slow to identify the Peruvian actor Ramon Garcia in a very brief shot made in Lima.

As previously reported, André Silva, known for his character as ‘El Duque’ in “Mi amor, el wachimán” as well as for his stellar role in the telenovela “Luz de Luna”, he appears in one of the scenes from the ‘end of the world’ that the film portrays. This scene, of just a couple of seconds, was filmed in April of this year in Paracas, whose National Reserve shines when the meteorite that hits the planet and that motivates the plot of the film crosses the Peruvian sky.

However, another national actor had also been summoned for this special shoot. Is about Ramon Garcia, whose scene in Lima, was finally reduced to a minimum, although some will not stop noticing it when they see the film.

According to the newspaper El Comercio, the actor was summoned by director Jorge Carmona to record a “microscene” in Lima, playing a taxi driver who is a witness to the natural phenomenon.

“He is a taxi driver who is at the Hotel Bolívar, in the Plaza San Martín. Then, the famous comet passes, I look up at the sky and that was it “, García told about how the scene was originally, although in the Netflix film a very brief cut is finally appreciated between a collage of reactions in different parts of the world.

Ramon Garcia, who has not yet seen the full movie, said that He did know about the appearance of his colleague André Silva, who also comes out briefly, although in the foreground. He also said he was aware of what the film industry is like and its famous final editions.