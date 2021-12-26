Tom Holland’s message to Scorsese: “He doesn’t know what a Marvel movie is because he’s never done one”

Tom holland, as a result of his role as the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has not bit his tongue to get out of the words spoken years ago, for Martin Scorsese to declare that the films of Marvel “They weren’t cinema” and that they had more resemblance to an amusement park.

Although it is not the first to dust off the controversy (James gunn He will also respond to the director of ‘The Irishman’ when they premiere ‘The Suicide Squad’), the truth is that Tom Holland will not hide that he has those words embedded in him. “Can you ask Scorsese ‘do you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it is because he’s never done one, “she pointed out.

The actor who gives life to Peter parker He defended his position using his own experience. “I’ve done Marvel movies and I’ve also made Oscar-winning movies, and the only difference really is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way you approach the character, the way the director draws the arc of the story. .. it’s all the same, just on a different scale. So I think they are real art. ”

After appearing in ‘The impossible’, ‘The devil at all hours‘or’Cherry‘, Tom Holland understands that he is a voice more than authorized to rebut Scorsese. “When you make these films you know that, whether they are good or bad, millions of people will see them, while when you make an independent film, if it is not very good, no one will see it,” he said.

“So there are different levels of pressure. I mean you can ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson and they will tell you that they are the same, “he abounded, referring to other artists who played both genres.