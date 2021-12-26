Tom Holland says Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr. have influenced him as an actor

Tom Holland has become a popular face thanks to his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having the opportunity to play one of the best-known superheroes not only in the franchise but in the history of the publisher has given him the opportunity to network, as well as work alongside great personalities in the film industry. In a recent interview he talked about how much he has learned and how he has been developing as an actor thanks to the influences that Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya have had on him, to name a few.

He may not be everyone’s favorite Spider-Man, but the talent of Holland it’s undeniable. From an early age he managed to stand out thanks to his participation in Lo Imposible – 81% alongside Naomi Watts, and since then she has done nothing but grow and position herself better and better within her craft. Once he managed to shine in the theater with the play Billy elliot, made his way alongside Chris Hemsworth and Ron Howard in the film, En El Corazón Del Mar – 43%, and from there he made a jump to the Spider-Man style thanks to the character of Spider-Man in the films Captain America: Civil War – 90%, getting your individual adventure in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, going through Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, to fly alone again in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%.

During this fruitful career he has been able to share the scene with Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal and of course, one of the women of the moment, Zendaya, who does not stop making an impact with her performance in Euphoria – 76% and now at Malcolm & Marie – 60%. Having this approach with different personalities is what has given Holland the opportunity to grow, at least that is what he said in an interview for Backstage Magazine:

I wouldn’t say that I necessarily ‘trained’. My training to become a professional was learning to work with respect and to be close to the people who made ‘Billy Elliot’.

Thanks to his ability to learn, Holland has been able to climb steadily, project by project, mentioning that his greatest influences have been Zendaya and the pioneer of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr.:

Acting is a muscle and it is something that can always be strengthened. Whenever you work with new people, regardless of whether you think they are good or not, you will always learn something from them. I continue to learn every day. I am learning to direct, to produce, to write. All of those things are helping me become a better actor.

Outside of the MCU, Holland you still have seemingly endless opportunities. Relatively recently he demonstrated his versatility by participating in The Devil at All Hours – 65%, along with an outstanding cast, including Robert Pattinson. Chaos is soon to be released – 45% with Daisy Ridley, has been very busy dividing between the filming of Spider-man 3 and the interviews about Cherry (the new film of the brothers Russo), and also has within his agenda Uncharted. In addition, it revealed for Comic book that he already has two other projects in his plans that he cannot talk about yet.

As if all this was not enough, in a recent interview he also said that he would like to play James Bond at some point in his career, perhaps not now because of age, but it is one of his dreams. As an English actor he yearns to become one of the most important secret spies not only in his culture, but in the entire world.

Tom Holland is on the rise, we will have to keep track of him closely to see what other influences he takes along the way.

