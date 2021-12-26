Toi Moreno leads with Bertn, Julia Roberts; Rovira and Ylamo

His house is his triumph on Christmas night, somewhat lazy in general with his offers. The cinema was weak. Dani Rovira’s special did not work and The sixth night lost 1.5 points. CHRISTMAS HEARINGS Radhams Prez / Updated December 26, 2021 Related to:



Christmas Saturday with special programming in Telecinco what changed Saturday Deluxe for the interview of Toñi Moreno to Bertin Osborne, to his ex-wife Fabiola, and the three daughters from his first marriage. The show led the night with 13.9% and 1,774,000 followers. The movie of Antenna 3, The wonder, with Julia Roberts, achieved 10.4% and 1,389,000 viewers. The spy blockbuster of Four, Kingsman: the golden circle 8.1% and 1,024,000 people signed. It was worse in The 1 to The night D from Dani Rovira that did not exceed 7% and 973,000 fans. In La 2, the movie Maudie, the color of life made 4.5% with 640,000 viewers. Went down in The sixth the program of Jose Yélamo Y Veronica Sanz, The sixth night, which was only followed by 4% of the audience, 424,000 people. go back up go back up

