Today’s Free Fire Codes December 26, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire does not rest even at Christmas. Another day, your loyal community has the opportunity to receive a new string of items at no cost, thanks to the free rewards codes for. We offer you those of today, Sunday 26 from December 2021. Make the most of everything the famous battle royale adding new cosmetic items. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today December 26

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF8MBDXPVCB1

3IBBMSL7AK8G

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. PC gamers have the opportunity to download it for free by following this simple procedure.

