The Epic Games store continues to congratulate us on Christmas by giving away new games. Today a new free Microsoft game arrives on the Epic Games StoreIn this case, being an Xbox Game Studios title it touches us more closely than ever, and you will probably be interested in getting it before the deadline expires, since it is also a real game from Arkane Studios.

The game in question it’s about prey, one of the latest Immersive Simulators created by Arkane. The title enjoyed a real success with both specialized critics and players, settling in an average score of 82 on Metacritic.

Leaked details and the name of Prey 2, which could be announced at the Game Awards

The title will be available for the next 24 hours (so we recommend that you hurry to claim it) and you can access it from this link.

Today a new free Microsoft game arrives at the Epic Games Store, you have 24 hours to claim it

Another great game that we can get for free thanks to the Epic Games Store, we will keep you informed about the next titles that appear for free in the store.

And of course, Merry Christmas from the Somosxbox team!