Thor Love and Thunder starts filming: Chris Hemsworth shares new photos

If recently the first photos of the filming sets of Thor Love and Thunder In Australia, now the film’s production has officially started filming; so they have shared both the director Taika waititi as the actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) through his social networks, publishing a series of photos celebrating the Australia’s day, the national holiday that took place yesterday, January 26, in commemoration of the landing of the English in New South Wales in 1788, the location where this new film of Marvel studios.

Thor 4 officially starts filming

Thus, and thanks to the photographs shared by the filmmaker and the actor, we can get to know our own Aboriginal celebration of the place that pay homage to their ancestors who suffered the genocide of European colonization. So much so, that Chris Hemsworth himself has transmitted a solidarity message with the indigenous people, asking film productions to “commit to the peoples of the First Nations when they make their films. It is the right thing to do and what needs to be done ”.

In recent weeks, news has emerged about the arrival of part of the cast to Australia, such as the presence of Christian bale or Matt Damon, actors who will be part of the cast of Thor Love and Thunder. However, it is the first official announcement by the production team itself, despite the fact that Marvel Studios has not made any statement about it.

Thor Love and Thunder is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022 with a spectacular cast consisting of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Matt Damon, among others, all under the direction of Taika Waititi himself.

Source | Instagram