Thor: Love and Thunder has a SPOILER in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie is briefly mentioned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but they anticipate impressive things.

For now we do not have much information about Thor: Love and Thunder, but it is clear that it will be a real madness and that New Asgard it will be important, that’s why there is a reference to that place and what happens there in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Attention SPOILERS. During a newscast of Spider-Man: No Way Home you can read: Political turmoil in New Asgard as Z …. For now, we do not know of any Asgardians whose first name begins with “Z”. But we do know that Zeus will appear in the film played by Russell crowe. So they could be referring to him as he could go to New Asgard to ask for help in this new Marvel Studios movie.

Theory about the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder continues the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), therefore, we know that the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) has ceased to be King of Asgard in favor of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). He also decided to leave Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy in search of adventure. But the great villain will be Gorr (Christian Bale), a tormented alien who intends to kill all beings that are considered Gods. Therefore, it would not be strange that Zeus come to Earth for help, causing that “Political turmoil” what anticipates Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How it is no longer Thor and it seems that Gorr will be a fearsome rival, all this may cause Jane foster (Natalie Portman) obtain the power of the God of Thunder. What is your theory? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8, 2022, it will be at that moment when we discover what the director has prepared Taika waititi. Meanwhile, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.