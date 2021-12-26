This way you can easily uninstall all the unwanted apps that are included by default in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 include a wide selection of Microsoft programs that cannot be uninstalled , neither by going to the applications section in the Settings, nor from the Control Panel.

And while a lot more can be uninstalled now than could be in the early years of Windows 10, there’s still a good chunk you’re just stuck with. If you want to get rid of most of those unwanted apps in the simplest possible way, you can try a tool like AppBuster from O&O.

Delete all the programs you don’t want from Windows 10 and 11

O&O AppBuster is a free app, easy to use and extremely light. The .exe file is just over 1MB, because honestly it would be ridiculous if it took up too much disk space if it serves to just get rid of things that eat up storage space and that you do not use.

It is also a portable application, that is, you don’t need to install itSimply run the file you have downloaded and the tool will immediately scan your Windows installation in search of all the programs that you can uninstall.

On that list You will see things that you will not see appear in the same Control Panel and that simply do not offer the option to be eliminated from the Settings. You can select everything that appears in the list and in a couple of click get rid of everything.





The tool also offers you the option of creating a restore point before starting to uninstall things. Something recommended since since you can even delete hidden and “essential” system apps like the Microsoft Store itself, maybe you could regret it later.

When selecting the apps that you are going to delete, you will be asked if you want to do it for just your user or all of them. You will also be shown a huge warning recommending creating the restore point. Once you have accepted everything, O&O AppBuster uninstalls everything in a few seconds and you don’t have to do anything else.