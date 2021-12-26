This is the unnecessary post-credits scene

Matrix Resurrections means the return of a saga that changed everything two decades ago, one without which we cannot imagine the blockbuster of the 21st century. Her action scenes and her digital effects changed everything, although her history, her complexity, her philosophical drift also conquered us. From that, let’s say, the industry has wanted to learn much less.

Either way Matrix 4 appears in a different world from the original trilogy, and moves accordingly. For example, although many did not expect it seeing the amount of press that left the cinema, Matrix Resurrections it does have a post-credits scene. Beyond Marvel, staying behind the credits has become a must in any commercial film saga, a custom so common that, at least in terms of press professionals, it forces us to always stay behind the credits in a great hurry. that we have in case we miss something fundamental. Here, after all the credits, the custom ones and the endless list of names, there is also a post-credits scene. The problem is that it seems that they have put it there out of obligation, to meet one of the tolls of contemporary cinema when it comes to modernizing the saga.

Warner Bros.

The film opens with a very thought-provoking speech in which Keanu Reeves’ character is a celebrated video game creator forced to build a sequel to his most beloved work, the Matrix trilogy. Without any collaboration from the protagonist, the rest of the creative team brainstormed ideas, so insulting and realistic, about what the sequel to the Matrix trilogy should have and what it should look like. Of course, between philosophical debate, criticism of capitalism, love, impressive action scenes, slow cameras … Nobody is clear, much less those who only claim to want to reinvent the wheel, as if inventing inventing were something.

A mess in which we can only identify with a Keanu Reeves drugged with blue pills who hears these idiots day after day until, at last, he manages to wake up once again from the Matrix. This time it will cost him even more than the first, without Trinity to accompany him, with a programmatic Morpheus that he created himself and a fairly free white rabbit. But we already know what happens, the film ends with a nod to the first and the credits arrive.

Warner Bros.

The post-credits are a continuation of that sequence so meta and so critical with itself of the first third. After much discussion at the “Twitter insiders” level, the creative team affirms that “cinema is dead”, that “video games are dead”. The only format of the present? Videos of cats, or as they are called in the movie in the form of a joke so bad that it is terrific, “The Catrix”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io