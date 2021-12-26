This is the best vitamin to avoid aging

Reaching old age is inevitable, because it is the mere process of life. The signs of this stage are manifested mainly on the face, that is why people go to different methods (industrial and natural) so that the marks of the aging manifest as little as possible on the skin. Consequently, the organs lose their efficiency and the functioning of the organism is not the same, translating to the face in more wrinkles, expression lines and sagging. To reduce these marks, we will tell you which is the best vitamin.

The cosmetic industry and various beauty salons promote creams to eliminate the signs of aging that are manifested on the face. However, specialists affirm that there is a vitamin which is characterized by the high content of antioxidants that will help slow down the passage of old age on the skin. Therefore, a diet rich in vitamin A will be vital, as it will reduce wrinkles and folds on the face.

This nutrient can be found in dairy products, orange and yellow fruits and vegetables, broccoli, spinach, and dark green leafy vegetables, as well as beef liver and other organ meats. Consequently, experts argue that these foods, plus a balanced diet and physical activity will influence the reduction of marks of the old age.

In addition, this vitamin It will also play an important role in the body as it strengthens the immune system, improves eye health, promotes cell regeneration, protects the skin from solar radiation, prevents blood clotting, stimulates the production of collagen and elastin that tighten the skin. It also improves intestinal care, prevents osteoporosis, and strengthens hair and nails.

Photo: Pixabay

Due to the above, the vitamin is essential within the elderly, especially for its anti-aging attributes that decrease the marks of the aging. It is that the skin is one of the most affected organs compared to the old age, manifesting flaccidity and wrinkles.