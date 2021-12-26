This is Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s (‘Harry Potter’) reserved boyfriend, who is rumored to be engaged

Emma Watson is one of the Hollywood actresses who is more discreet with her private life, including her romantic relationships. The actress who played Hermione in ‘Harry Potter’ has repeatedly confessed that she prefers to live as anonymously as possible.

However, since they came to light last year some photographs where he appeared kissing with a mysterious boy, everyone wonders who the young man is. Although all the fans thought that he could have a romantic relationship with Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in the films based on the novels of JK Rowling, the truth is that it is Leo Robinton.

But … Who is this unknown man? His full name is Leo Alexander Robinton and he is a young businessman from Los Angeles in his 30s. About his family it is known that he is the youngest of five siblings, he has a twin brother named Archer and another brother named Charlie. As well as two sisters, Lily and Daisy.

One of the first details that the young man had in favor of his partner Emma Watson was to delete all social networks to maintain the privacy that is so important for the actress. One of Robinton’s greatest interests is commitment to social causes, such as feminism.

It has been rumored on several occasions that the couple have been engaged but so far none of them have confirmed or denied the news.

At video Above we show you the face of the young man who has fallen in love with Emma Watson.

…

It sure interests you …

“I feel like an impostor”: Emma Watson’s big problem with fame after ‘Harry Potter’