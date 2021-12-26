This is Jennifer Aniston’s great personal fear

Jennifer Aniston, is one of the most successful women in history, owner of an acting talent not seen before, which led her among so many recognitions to be awarded for her role as Rachel Green in the Friends series.

Jennifer She went through several facets before becoming an actress, comedian and producer, as Brad Pitt’s ex-partner worked as a waitress, telemarketer and receptionist. As if that weren’t enough, she also worked in an advertising agency, an ice cream shop, and a beauty center. From the atypical to never get off the top again.

If there is something that the routine of Aniston has is world travel. Whether for rest, awards or work, it is always linked to travel and to a greater extent, by plane. And although it seems strange, it is one of the things that the actress least enjoys doing.

Jennifer Aniston, repeatedly made public in interviews, his afraid to fly and that he does it because of his obligations and demands, but if he can avoid it, he would. Share this pattern with many more famous people in Hollywood, such as Woody Allen, Megan Fox or Penelope Cruz, among many on the list.

His phobia is due to a bad situation he experienced while traveling from Toronto to New York. First it was that the trip that lasted an hour, extended to almost two and that an electrical storm seized them that was very strong. From there and on, he no longer wants to travel. In addition, he explained that he experiences bad times to travel from the start of takeoff, where he cannot control his sensations.